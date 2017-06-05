FTSE 100 7525.76 -0.29%
Monday 5 June 2017 6:24pm

WWDC 2017: You'll soon be able to watch Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV

Lynsey Barber
Apple TV adds Amazon Prime Video (Source: Getty)

Two of Silicon Valley's biggest tech giants are coming together so entertainment fans can watch Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV.

Apple boss Tim Cook announced the service will be added later this year, speaking on stage at the Apple developer conference WWDC.

Analyst at CCS Insight called the addition "a long time coming".

Apple is expected to announce several more new features, partnerships and maybe even new hardware at the event - find out more here.

Keep up with everything announced at WWDC 2017 here.

