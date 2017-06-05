Two of Silicon Valley's biggest tech giants are coming together so entertainment fans can watch Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV.
Apple boss Tim Cook announced the service will be added later this year, speaking on stage at the Apple developer conference WWDC.
Analyst at CCS Insight called the addition "a long time coming".
