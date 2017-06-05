Ross McLean

Tributes have been paid to former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote, who has died aged 30 after collapsing during a training session with Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.

Tiote, an Ivory Coast international who spent seven years on Tyneside having joined the club in 2010 from FC Twente, was taken to hospital but passed away after emergency treatment.

“It is with deep sadness I confirm that Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training,” said Emanuele Palladino, a spokesman for the player.

Tiote made more than 150 appearances for Newcastle and current Magpies boss Rafael Benitez said: “In all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time.”