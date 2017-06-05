William Turvill

Channel 4 has named Alex Mahon, the head of special effects software firm Foundry, as its new chief executive.

Mahon, was was also formerly chief executive of production company Shine Group, will take the reins from David Abraham, whose departure was announced in March.

Abraham will continue in the role until Mahon takes his place in the autumn.

“Channel 4's unique remit to innovate and to appeal to young and diverse audiences make it an essential part of British culture,” said Mahon.

“There is nowhere in the world like Channel 4 and, in these changing times, its mission is more important than ever.

“I'm incredibly proud to be joining Channel 4 and bring to it experience both of leading creative organisations at scale and dealing with an environment of constant technological change.”

After months of uncertainty, the government confirmed earlier this year that it would not be privatising Channel 4. However, the Conservative party pledged in its manifesto to move the broadcaster out of London. Such a move has previously been warned against by Channel 4.

