City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover green tech, business advisory and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Dearman

Dearman, the clean cold technology company, has today announced the appointment of a chief executive officer to drive the company’s commercial transformation in technology and innovation globally. Scott Mac Meekin, appointed as CEO and brings extensive international commercial experience and expertise in transforming technology companies from innovative start-ups to successful global operations. Scott has over 30 years of senior global experience in the development and commercialisation of emerging technologies and joins Dearman from Singapore-based Navis Capital Partners, South East Asia’s largest private equity fund. Prior to this, he was chief operating officer at Tes-Envirocorp.

FTI Consulting

Global business advisory firm FTI Consulting has appointed Louise Jenkins as a managing director in the firm’s European tax advisory practice in London. Louise heads up the employer reward solutions team, advising clients on the design and implementation of equity and cash based incentive plans, particularly the development of tax efficient, performance driven, long term incentive plans for senior employees. She has extensive experience of all types of incentive plans, both in the UK and internationally. Louise joins from KPMG where she headed up their reward practice in the south region, prior to which she worked at EY, Smith & Williamson and Andersen. Louise is a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation. She has extensive experience of all types of incentive plans, both in the UK and internationally. These include HM Revenue and Customs approved plans, growth shares, joint share ownership plans and phantom share plans.

Lewis Silkin

Top 100 UK law firm Lewis Silkin LLP has appointed Graeme Wood as chief operating officer. An expert in project management, business transformation and stakeholder engagement, Graeme’s previous experience has included consulting, programme leadership and operational management in various sectors including legal, insurance, banking, manufacturing and the public sector. Graeme joins from Nabarro LLP where he was director of change. Previous to this, he held roles with Linklaters and PA Consulting. As well as taking overall responsibility for the firm’s operations, Graeme will play a key role in the delivery of the firm’s long-term business strategy as it consolidates and enhances its position as the market leader in the provision of employment, immigration and reward advice, and as the pre-eminent legal and commercial advisors for creative economy businesses.

