London Bridge attacks: Donald Trump slams Sadiq Khan again on Twitter

Caitlin Morrison

US President Donald Trump has tweeted again about London mayor Sadiq Khan and his reaction to the terror attack that took place at London Bridge over the weekend.

Trump yesterday commented on the social network "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"" - paraphrasing remarks from Khan advising members of the public that there was no reason to be alarmed about an increased police presence in the capital in the wake of the attack that left seven people dead on Saturday evening.

Today, the US leader issued another message accusing the mayor of giving a "pathetic excuse".

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The US Conference of Mayors, the official body representing cities with a population larger than 30,000, today released a statement backing Khan.

The group said Khan has "risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London".

"Thank you, Mayor Khan, for your leadership during this crisis," the US mayors said.