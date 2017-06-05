FTSE 100 7537.23 -0.14%
Monday 5 June 2017 2:51pm

East Londoners sell their homes faster than west London residents but just one in 10 people are able to sell their home in the first 30 days

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Follow Shruti
Revolution Series - Elite Track Cycling
East Londoners sell their house faster than west London residents (Source: Getty)

Nine in 10 London home sellers do not receive an acceptable offer on their house in the first 30 days of putting it on the market, according to a research by estate agents Nested.

East London residents have a 14 per cent chance of securing a good offer compared to eight per cent of sellers in west London, the study found.

For homes priced below £500,000, east Londoners have an 18 per cent chance to receive an acceptable offer within 30 days compared to only 11 per cent for their peers in the west.

Across the UK, 15 per cent of properties put on the market in the last 30 days have received an offer versus only 10 per cent in London.

Read more: These are the best places to buy a property in the UK

Meanwhile, just four per cent of UK properties valued above £2m have received an accepted offer in 30 days. That proportion drops to three per cent in the capital.

Matt Robinson, CEO of Nested, said: “Uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the General Election has truly taken hold and the stark reality is that in the current market, just one in 10 people in London are able to sell their home in the first 30 days.

"For many sellers this is surprising as they can easily recall the strong property market of just 24 months ago and are left wondering how things have changed so quickly. Many are therefore inclined to take a ‘wait and see’ approach but they would do well to remember that the first month of marketing is a crucial period of time and every month that goes by could result in a further reduction to the value of their property."

Proportion of £2m+ homes on the market within the last 30 days that have an accepted offer

Area

Under offer (<30 days)

Area

Under offer (< 30 days)

South east

0

North

4.7 per cent

North east

11.1 per cent

North west

1.5 per cent

South west

3.8 per cent

West

3.3 per cent

East

5.6 per cent

central

2.9 per cent

All London

3.2 per cent

UK

3.7 per cent

Read more: Why a new wave of foreign millionaires is poised to buy prime London homes

Proportion of homes under £500,000 on the market within the last 30 days that have an accepted offer

Area

Under offer (<30 days)

Area

Under offer (< 30 days)

South east

19.3 per cent

North

15 per cent

North east

17.9 per cent

North west

7.6 per cent

South west

14 per cent

West

9.9 per cent

East

15.4 per cent

Central

8.1 per cent

All London

14.8 per cent

UK

20.4 per cent

Related articles

House prices have fallen for three months for the first time since 2009
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Demand for homes drops due to uncertainty around the General Election
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Shruti Tripathi Chopra | Staff

Uh oh. London records the lowest rate of house price growth for five years
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Shruti Tripathi Chopra | Staff