Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Nine in 10 London home sellers do not receive an acceptable offer on their house in the first 30 days of putting it on the market, according to a research by estate agents Nested.

East London residents have a 14 per cent chance of securing a good offer compared to eight per cent of sellers in west London, the study found.

For homes priced below £500,000, east Londoners have an 18 per cent chance to receive an acceptable offer within 30 days compared to only 11 per cent for their peers in the west.

Across the UK, 15 per cent of properties put on the market in the last 30 days have received an offer versus only 10 per cent in London.

Read more: These are the best places to buy a property in the UK

Meanwhile, just four per cent of UK properties valued above £2m have received an accepted offer in 30 days. That proportion drops to three per cent in the capital.

Matt Robinson, CEO of Nested, said: “Uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the General Election has truly taken hold and the stark reality is that in the current market, just one in 10 people in London are able to sell their home in the first 30 days.

"For many sellers this is surprising as they can easily recall the strong property market of just 24 months ago and are left wondering how things have changed so quickly. Many are therefore inclined to take a ‘wait and see’ approach but they would do well to remember that the first month of marketing is a crucial period of time and every month that goes by could result in a further reduction to the value of their property."

Proportion of £2m+ homes on the market within the last 30 days that have an accepted offer

Area Under offer (<30 days) Area Under offer (< 30 days) South east 0 North 4.7 per cent North east 11.1 per cent North west 1.5 per cent South west 3.8 per cent West 3.3 per cent East 5.6 per cent central 2.9 per cent All London 3.2 per cent UK 3.7 per cent

Read more: Why a new wave of foreign millionaires is poised to buy prime London homes

Proportion of homes under £500,000 on the market within the last 30 days that have an accepted offer