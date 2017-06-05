Lucy White

The Bar Council, representative body for the barristers' industry across England and Wales, has appointed a strategy consultant and ex-Royal Navy man as its new chief executive.

Malcolm Cree will join from Catalyze Ltd, where he was a principal consultant specialising in strategy and decision analysis.

His strategic expertise, also gained from 35 years spent serving in the Navy, will be mined as the Bar Council intends to begin its own renewal.

Andrew Langdon QC, chair of the Bar, said:

[Cree] joins us at a time when we are reviewing the future direction of the organisation and meeting the challenges and opportunities the profession faces. Malcolm brings with him strong leadership skills which will help the Bar Council navigate the diverse and complex environment in which the Bar’s professional body operates. He will be an important addition to the team.

The Bar Council's last strategic plan, which covered 2014 to 2017, included aims such as being “a powerful influence on the development and implementation of Government policy in order to secure the highest standards... in our justice system” and promoting diversity across the Bar.

The council's previous chief executive, Stephen Crowne, will retire later this year as Cree steps up to the role in August.