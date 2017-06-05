Shruti Tripathi Chopra

US residential developer Greystar is set to build a luxury rental development in Nine Elms in partnership with Telford Homes.

Greystar snapped up two plots from Royal Mail in a £101m deal.

The development, which will include 894 apartments, will provide a "five-star rental experience" with amenities including residents’ lounges, bars and restaurants, an observatory deck, a business hub, gyms and a 24-hour concierge.

The apartments will be within walking distance of two new underground stations on the extended Northern Line and a footbridge across the River Thames will connect the site with the north bank.

Telford Homes' chief executive Jon Di-Stefano told City A.M.: "This new scheme is at one of London's most prominent locations and it puts us on the map in the build-to-rent sector.

"Greystar is a prominent investor so the deal will also help us securing major opportunities such as this."

Mark Allnutt, managing director multifamily, Greystar, said: “This will be without question central London’s most exciting rental community.

"There’s nothing comparable in the UK in terms of scale and resident amenity. We believe that London is finally ready for a five-star rental experience and we’re proud to be bringing this to Nine Elms in partnership with Telford Homes, a housebuilder synonymous with quality.”