Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of an "abdication[s] of leadership" as the General Election campaign focuses on security and terrorism in the aftermath of the London Bridge attack.

Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, and May rejected claims from the Labour leader that she has been offering "policing on the cheap" as she sought to redirect focus onto her capabilities as a leader.

The Tory leader faced repeated questioning over budgets for policing, and whether she regretted cuts to services during her time as home secretary.

May responded by saying that police budgets had been protected since 2015, arguing that Corbyn had "given cover to the IRA", questioned shoot to kill and opposed anti-terror legislation.

She described the Labour leader's positions as "a failure to meet even the minimum requirement of the job of a Prime Minister... to keep our country safe."

Beyond security, May said that Corbyn had also failed to answer "basic questions" on Brexit, on issues including customs union membership and future immigration policy.

She also blasted Labour's position of rejecting a "no deal" Brexit.

"That's not leadership, that's an abdication of leadership. the bureaucrats in Brussels would think Christmas has come early," May said.

The Prime Minister was also asked whether she would criticise President Donald Trump's comments on Twitter yesterday, which saw the US leader misrepresent comments from London mayor Sadiq Khan.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

May said that Khan is doing "an excellent job", but stopped short of discussing Trump's message directly.

"We're working together. We're working with the mayor of London and City Hall to ensure, for example, that the transport network has been able to get up and running, so that people can go about their business," she said.