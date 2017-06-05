Caitlin Morrison

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says Theresa May should resign for presiding over policing cuts during her time as home secretary, according to reports.

Corbyn reportedly said he backed similar calls for the Prime Minister to step down by "very responsible people" who are also "very worried" about her record, the Press Association reported.

His remarks echo similar statements from former David Cameron aide Steve Hilton, who said this morning that May should resign over her handling of terrorist attacks, following the attack at London Bridge on Saturday evening.

