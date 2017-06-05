Helen Cahill

National security will be top of the agenda today as the main parties re-start campaigning ahead of this week's General Election.

In a speech outside Number 10 yesterday morning, Prime Minister Theresa May shifted some of the blame for the terror attack onto tech companies, saying that the internet has become a "safe space" for extremists.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to recruit 10,000 extra police officers and has promised a report on the UK terror threat from the security forces.

He attacked May for protecting UK citizens "on the cheap" by cutting 20,000 police officers from the force.

Both the Liberal Democrats and Ukip have also criticised May for her cuts to police services.

She is expected to deliver another speech today promising to provide the "leadership" the country needs to fight the battle against terror, the BBC reported.

Police have been carrying out new raids this morning in a bid to gather more evidence on the perpetrators of Saturday night's attack. They now say they know the identity of the attackers who killed seven people, and injured 48.