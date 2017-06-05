Amazon Fresh expands postcodes for food delivery

Helen Cahill

Amazon Fresh is expanding its reach in online food delivery, adding another 42 postcodes to its service.

Amazon will now start delivering in various postcodes across Herfordshire and Bedfordshire, in addition to the 302 postcodes it currently serves across London and the south East.

The US tech giant first started delivering food last summer, muscling in on an area of retail that supermarkets have long been trying to conquer.

Amazon Fresh has now been launched in Germany and Japan.

The service has also bolstered its product offering; Amazon has added more than 50,000 products over the past year. Users who are signed up to Amazon Prime pay a monthly fee to receive deliveries on orders worth more than £40.

Amazon's food shop also allows customers to order goods from local producers and markets.

The news comes as Ocado, Amazon Fresh's main competition in the online grocery sector, announced it had signed a deal with a European retailer for its technology.

But, Ocado investors will be keeping a close eye on Amazon as it attempts to eat up Ocado's market share. Last year, Amazon secured a deal with Morrisons to deliver its food, although the supermarket already has an agreement with Ocado for the use of Ocado's software platform.

Ajay Kavan, vice president of Amazon Fresh international, said: “We have built on our momentum in the UK with the launch of AmazonFresh in Germany and Japan over the past couple of months and will keep working to expand selection, offer great value, and provide fast and convenient delivery options for all of our customers.”