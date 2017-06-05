Jasper Jolly

London Bridge underground station will reopen and operate as normal on Monday after being shut on Sunday following the attacks on pedestrians in the area on Saturday night.

Commuters will only be able to use the Tooley Street entrance at the station, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The reduced access will make the station busier than usual, TfL said. Travellers have been advised to avoid the station if possible during peak times.

London Bridge itself remains closed to pedestrians and traffic, with congestion around other river crossings likely.

Borough High Street remains closed in both directions as the police investigation continues between Tooley Street and Marshalsea Street, with drivers advised to avoid the area.

There is a good service on all tube lines except the Waterloo and City line, which was suspended at the time of writing because of a signal failure.