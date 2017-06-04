Mark Sands

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced plans for vigil for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack which killed seven people late on Saturday night.

Khan will host the vigil at Potters Field Park, close to the site of the attack from 18.00 on Monday night.

The mayor will be joined by representatives of the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigage and civic, faith and community leaders.

Those who cannot attend are invited to observe a minute's silence at 18.20pm in solidarity.

Read More: Tech giants respond as PM accuses them of being "safe space" for terrorism

“By standing together as a city we will send a powerful message here and around the world - that Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism," Khan said.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of all Londoners to the police and emergency services for the speed and bravery of their response. Once again they ran towards danger while encouraging others to run to safety. All Londoners are grateful for their efforts.

“Our city – the greatest city in the world - will never forget the innocent victims who lost their lives."

Read More: Enough is enough says PM after London Bridge attack

Separately, Downing Street has confirmed its own plans for a minute's silence to be held on Tuesday at 11.00.

The British Red Cross has also launched a new UK Solidarity Fund to help victims of terror in the UK, expanding on the "We Love Manchester" campaign it has been running since the attack at Manchester Arena last month.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed earlier today that 36 people remain in hospital following the attack, including 21 in critical care.