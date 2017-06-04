Ross McLean

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has confirmed his intention to stay with the La Liga outfit following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision to uphold a ban preventing the club from registering new players.

Griezmann had been strongly linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United, with the Europa League winners believed to be willing to trigger an £87m release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract.

“The ruling of the CAS has come through. Atletico cannot recruit. With my sporting advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay,” said Griezmann. “It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season.”

Griezmann, who scored 26 goals for Atletico last term, fuelled speculation over a summer move to Old Trafford last month when he said there was a 6/10 chance of him joining Manchester United in time for the new season.

United are believed to have re-focused their pursuit of striking options in light of CAS uphold Atletico’s ban but also the serious knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which is set to sideline him until January.