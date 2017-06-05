Mark Sands

Labour faces election turnout woes similar to Hillary Clinton and the Brexit vote’s Remain campaign, new polling suggests.

The UK will head to the polls on Thursday, and surveys have suggested the competition between Labour and the Tories is drawing closer.

However, new figures from City firm FTI Consulting suggest Labour’s backers remain less likely to show up on polling day.

Provided exclusively to City A.M. they show that while 93 per cent of Conservative voters interviewed by FTI said they would definitely vote, just 88 per cent said the same for Labour.

Although the gap is small, FTI said this reflects the youth of Labour backers, an issue with hobbled with Clinton and the Remain campaign.

In addition, Labour voters rated themselves as more likely to be discouraged from voting across a wide range of factors.

And while 80 per cent of Conservative voters say they “definitely” would not change their mind on who to support, 71 per cent of Labour backers say the same.

FTI head of research Dan Healy told City A.M. this lack of enthusiasm from Labour backers may further hit turnout.

Healy said: “There are very clear parallels in the voter base for Clinton, the Remain in the EU and Labour.

All polled strongly leading up to the day of judgement, but arguably failed to emotionally engage supporters to command their motivation to actually vote on the day.

“Adding to this, all attracted a relatively young voter base and once again we’re looking at them being significantly distracted from voting.”

Research was conducted between 2 June and 4 June, involving more than 2,000 British adults.

Pollsters have repeatedly stated that the election fight has tightened since the mid-May launch of the Conservative manifesto, although the scale of the gap between the parties remains uncertain.

Survation and Yougov figures this weekend put the Tory lead at one point and four points, respectively.

By contrast, surveys over the same period from ICM and COMRes put the gap at 11 and 12 points, respectively.