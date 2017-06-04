Ross McLean

England's Chris Wood was left to rue a bogey at the 18th as Italy’s Renato Paratore claimed his maiden European Tour title at the Nordea Masters in Malmo.

Playing in the group behind Paratore, 20, Wood required par at the final hole to force a play-off but slipped back to a share of second place with defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick after pulling his tee shot into the trees and taking a penalty drop from an unplayable lie.

Wood had ended day three with a one-shot lead but a final round of 72 denied him his first victory in more than a year – since the 2016 BMW PGA Championship – as he finished 10 under par for the tournament.

Fitzpatrick recovered from a double bogey at the third to card a 68, which included seven birdies, while Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen and George Coetzee of South Africa tied for fourth place on nine under.

But it was Paratore’s day and he kept his nerve on the back nine, adding two more birdies to the back-to-back ones he managed before the turn, and saved par on the 18th to edge closer to victory.

