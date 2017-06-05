Helen Cahill

As the retail industry battles against the significant challenges posed by the growth in online retailing, digital commerce platform Kooomo is proposing to transform bricks-and-mortar retailers into e-commerce businesses in just six weeks.

Kooomo provides the tools that retailers need to set up business online, helping retailers to set up click and collect deliveries, refunds, fraud protection and more. The business aims to boost sales for retailers and reduce the overheads associated with building a presence online.

In the past year, retailers on the platform, which include flip-flop retailer Havaianas, recorded an average sales growth of 40 per cent.

Kooomo promises to get retailers up and running on the internet within six to eight weeks; a process that could normally take up to nine months.

A leading chocolate retailer, which Kooomo could not name, has signed up on the platform and intends to start selling its goods online by September.

Ciaran Bollard, managing director at Kooomo, said that many retailers are "super embarrassed" about their lack of capabilities in online retailing.

He said that most retailers are currently aiming to make 15 per cent of their sales online, but few are actually meeting that target.

And, as cost pressures increase due to the devaluation of sterling, more and more businesses will start aiming to bump up the proportion of the sales they make online to as much as 30 per cent, he said.