Francesca Washtell

British Airways is in talks with Capita to outsource two of its call centres in Manchester and Newcastle in a bid to cut costs.

The airline’s centres employ around 1,400 people. In a statement, the IAG-owned airline said it was talking with Capita but added that “no decision has been made”.

“To ensure we can offer the highest standards of service to customers, taking advantage of the latest developments in technology, we are conducting a review of our global call centre operations,” a British Airways spokesperson said.

“As part of this review we are talking with Capita about the services they provide, however no decision has been made.”

Reports originally emerged late last year that BA was considering offloading the call centres.

BA's cost-cutting efforts have come under fire in the last couple of weeks after the airline suffered an IT failure that led to flights being cancelled and delayed at multiple major airports over a period of several days.

Many blamed trimmed budgets; experts have warned the palava could cost the airline in excess of £100m.