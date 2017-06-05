Tracey Boles

BREXIT-supporting shoppers are more likely to pay extra for British-grown products than Remain voters according to research by ComRes for British Sugar.

Asked whether they would pay “a bit more” for home-grown products, 62 per cent of Leave voters said they would, compared to a figure of just 52 per cent among those who for Remain.

The survey also found that six out of ten British adults say they are more likely to back a political party with policies designed to support British food producers.

Shoppers surveyed rate supporting the local community (22 per cent) and British jobs (17 per cent) as higher priorities in their grocery shopping than value for money (14 per cent).

When asked which industry sectors ought to be foremost in government ministers’ mind when negotiating a Brexit deal, agriculture was ranked top with 17 per cent, followed by financial services and manufacturing, both on 15 per cent.

Paul Kenward, managing director of British Sugar, said: “This poll shows significant strength of feeling towards patriotic purchasing in the wake of the Brexit vote. Consumers are sending a very clear message that they want to see the interests of Britain’s food industry taken into account in trade policy once we leave the European Union.”

“Our UK beet sugar industry is among the most cost-efficient in the world and we’re delighted to see that so many shoppers are fully in favour of supporting domestic produce.”

However, six out of ten adults are unaware that sugar is grown in Britain according to British Sugar research.

When asked which countries sugar is grown in just 36 per cent of British adults selected the UK out of a list of options, despite the fact that a majority of sugar consumed in the UK is home-grown.

British Sugar has launched a campaign urging consumers to back British sugar in advance of the removal of European sugar quotas in October, and of Britain’s upcoming exit from the EU.