Mark Sands

HSBC is offering staff bonuses if they can help the banking giant fill out its new headquarters in Birmingham.

The bank is basing its newly ring-faced retail operation in the West Midlands starting from next year, and hopes to have all staff in place by July 2018.

Just over half of roles in the new location have already been filled, but HSBC is now offering an “enhanced” set of bonuses for staff recommending colleagues to move to the UK's second city.

The bank is handing staff up to £2,500 if they can persuade workers to relocate to the new campus.

Under rules due to be set out by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), banks must separate their "core" retail and business banking arms from their corporate and investment divisions by the beginning of 2019, with the retail operation, HSBC UK, created a result.

HSBC previously had connections with the city through the Birmingham and Midland Bank, which it acquired in 1992.