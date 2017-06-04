Ross McLean

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has distanced himself from a move away from Emirates Stadium this summer, insisting he wants to win the Premier League title with the Gunners.

Giroud netted 16 times for the north Londoners last term but found his playing time limited and often had to be content with a place on the Arsenal substitutes’ bench.

But despite boss Arsene Wenger preferring Alexis Sanchez as his central striker for the majority of the campaign, the 30-year-old former Marseille hitman is adamant that he in not interested in a return to France.

“I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille but my future is in the Premier League,” said Giroud. “I still have titles to win. After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That’s my goal.”

Giroud was once again left out of Arsenal’s starting XI as they secured the 13th FA Cup crown in the club’s history last month, but still made a telling contribution as his first-time cross found Aaron Ramsey for the winning goal.

Wenger last week committed his future to the club after months of speculation that his 21-year reign at Arsenal was set to come to an end. The Gunners ended the season having failed to qualify for the Champions League.