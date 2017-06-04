Mark Sands

Downing Street has declared that there will be a minute's silence held on Tuesday morning to remember the victims of last night's London Bridge terror attack.

In a statement, Number 10 said the minute's silence would take place at 11.00 on Tuesday for both the dead and wounded in the attack.

It will be marked at all government buildings. Flags will remain at half-mast on Whitehall government buildings until Tuesday evening.

Seven people were killed in the incident, which saw a van drive into pedestrians on the bridge before knifeman exited the vehicle to attack unarmed civilians.

Police shot the attackers dead within eight minutes of the first emergency calls. 12 arrests were made in connection with the attack in Barking, East London earlier today.

Political parties have suspended national campaigns today out of respect for victims, but will resume tomorrow. Thursday's General Election will not be affected.