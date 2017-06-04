Ross McLean

Middlesex seamer Steven Finn is in contention for England’s Group A showdown with New Zealand Tuesday after replacing the injured Chris Woakes in their Champions Trophy squad.

Woakes was forced to leave the field after bowling just two overs of their tournament opener against Bangladesh on Thursday with scans revealing the 28-year-old all-rounder had suffered a side strain.

Finn, who has played 69 one-day internationals but only four since September 2015, was selected ahead of the likes of county team-mate Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad of Nottinghamshire and Surrey’s Tom Curran.

Victory over the Black Caps at Cardiff on Tuesday would secure England’s place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their success over Bangladesh and the abandonment of New Zealand’s clash with Australia on Friday.

England currently sit top of Group A with two points, while Australia and New Zealand have a point each and Bangladesh are marooned at the bottom following defeat at the Kia Oval.

Eoin Morgan’s side conclude their group-stage campaign with a showdown with Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday.