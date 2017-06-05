City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover investment and asset managers. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

InfraRed Capital Partners

InfraRed Capital Partners, a leading international investment manager focused on infrastructure and real estate, has appointed Ben Loomes as a managing partner and head of infrastructure. InfraRed manages in excess of $9bn (£7bn) of equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Ben will lead InfraRed's global Infrastructure business, which comprises six listed and private funds. He will be working closely with the existing senior team to further develop and grow the business. In particular, Ben will be focused on driving and managing business development and origination of investment opportunities. Ben has 17 years’ experience in investment management, strategy and corporate finance. Prior to joining InfraRed, Ben spent five years at 3i Group plc where he was managing partner and co-head of 3i’s infrastructure business and previously group strategy director.

SQN Capital Management

SQN Capital Management, the multinational alternative investment fund manager, has appointed Dawn Kendall as managing director of SQN Asset Management, the UK manager of the SQN secured income fund. Dawn joins SQN from TwentyFour Asset Management, where she was a partner, portfolio manager and a member of the executive committee. She started her career at SG Warburg, now UBS, and has since held senior investment and management positions at Newton, Axa and Investec Wealth & investment as well as at TwentyFour. Her primary specialism is fixed income with an extensive background in investment trusts, structured finance, product development, marketing, risk, derivatives and hedge funds. She has a first degree in law and an MBA. Dawn will report to the chairman and co-founder of SQN, Neil Roberts.

Gresham House

Gresham House, the specialist asset manager focused on alternative investment strategies, has appointed Michael Hart to the newly created role of head of distribution. Michael has over 20 years’ experience in both traditional and alternative asset management. Most recently he served as global head of business development at Amundi Alternative Investments. Prior to this he was global head of business development for Aberdeen Asset Management’s alternative solutions division. Michael also spent over 10 years at investment consultants Bfinance. He has an in-depth understanding of investor requirements which has led to a strong network of institutional clients, sovereign wealth funds and government organisations.

