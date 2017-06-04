Lynsey Barber

Police have made 12 arrests in connection with the terror attack at London Bridge which took place late on Saturday evening.

The Met police's counter terrorism unit made the arrests in Barking, east London on Sunday morning and searches are taking place at addresses in the area.

The police said the investigation into the attack, which is known to have killed at least seven and injured nearly 50 people, is "progressing rapidly" as it continues to "piece together exactly what occurred".

Some of the injured are being treated for serious and life threatening injuries. Also injured were a British Transport Police officer and an off-duty Met police officer. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

