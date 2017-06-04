Lynsey Barber

The aftermath of the terror attack at London Bridge is expected to disrupt travel in parts of central London through out Sunday and possibly into Monday too. Here's thee travel advice from train companies and Transport for London.

London Bridge and Borough stations both remain closed.

Southeastern services are still travelling through the station to Waterloo East, Charing Cross and Cannon Street stations, but will not call at London Bridge.

Services which usually terminate at London Bridge will stop at either South Bermondsey or New Cross Gate.

This will continue for the rest of Sunday and the train company says it anticipates services may be affected going into tomorrow when workers return to work on Monday.

Services may have fewer services

Thameslink services through London Bridge are not running on Sunday due to scheduled engineering works. Again, there is the possibility that London Bridge will remain closed on Monday and Thameslink travellers have been warned to check services.

Trains from and to London Victoria and Gatwick Express are not affected, but are subject to other scheduled changes due to engineering works.

Southern trains to and from East Croydon and Beckenham which usually run to and from London Bridge are terminating at South Bermondsey and services to and from Tonbridge, Horsham and Caterham will terminate at New Cross Gate.

Shuttle buses are operating between South Bermondsey, New Cross Gate, Surrey Quays and Canada Water.

Jubilee and Northern line trains are running as normal but are not stopping at London Bridge or Borough stations. The DLR is running as normal and Bank station is open.

Buses heading across London Bridge and nearby are being diverted. They include: 15, 17, 21, 35, 40, 43, 47, 48, 133, 141, 149, 343, 344, 381, 521, RV1. TfL is advising passengers to check the diversions before they travel, here.

Updates on travel delays and disruption can be found at: @TfLTravelAlerts, @SouthernRailUK @Se_Railway