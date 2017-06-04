Shruti Tripathi Chopra

WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, will likely face an investor revolt this week over its chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell's pay.

About a quarter of shareholders are expected to protest against the FTSE 100’s best-paid chief executive's pay on 7 June.

Sorrell received £48.1m in remuneration last year, down 31.6 per cent from the £70.4m he received in 2015.

Last year, some 34 per cent of WPP shareholders voted against Sorrell’s 2015 pay package.

Read more: Martin Sorrell warns Google and Facebook over fake news and brand safety

In April, WPP reported that weaker sterling helped drive an increase in revenue during the first quarter of 2017.

Revenue increased 16.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to £3.6bn, while on a constant currency basis it rose 3.6 per cent.

The company reported $2.1bn (£1.6bn) of new business in the quarter, compared with $1.8bn in the same period of last year.

Sorrell scaled the advertising group from a two-man operation in a London office in 1985 to one that now employs around 134,000 staff in more than 100 countries.

WPP has been reached for comment.