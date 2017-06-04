Lynsey Barber

Uber has said it will be refunding passengers who were caught up in the terror attack in London Bridge on Saturday night.

Many people were left stranded in central London with public transport in the area closed down. Uber drew criticism from for so-called surge pricing, increasing the price by more than twice the normal fare in some instances due to the increased demand.

Read more: London Bridge attack: Theresa May's statement in full

However, the company said it disabled the "dynamic pricing" as soon as it was aware of the incident, in the area affected around London Bridge and then across central London.

Uber has said it will refund the rides of anyone who used the app in the area.

“Our hearts go out to everybody affected by yet another horrific attack on our city. We'd like to thank all the drivers who helped tens of thousands of Londoners get home safely last night," said Uber London general manager Tm Elvidge.

Read more: Seven killed in London Bridge terror attack

"As soon as we heard about the incident we immediately suspended dynamic pricing all around the area of the attacks - and shortly afterwards across the whole of central London - just as we did following the attacks in Manchester and Westminster. We are also ensuring all rides from around the affected area were free of charge. Our team is also working with the Metropolitan Police to help them get any footage from drivers who were in the area at the time.”