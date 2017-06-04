Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has warned "things must change" in the UK's counter-terrorism approach, signalling a crackdown on internet companies in a bid to tackle extremism.

Speaking after a meeting of Cobra, cabinet's emergency committee, May said 48 people are still being treated for injuries following last night's attack on London Bridge. Seven people have died.

May said that police had shot and killed three attackers where fake explosive vests within eight minutes of a first emergency call on the attack.

She added that five credible plots had been foiled by police since the attack on Westminster in March.

However, she added that despite the "great courage and great speed" of the response from police, that "it is time to say enough is enough".

"Recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend. Terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack... by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack," May said.

"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are. Things need to change," she said.

May said that counter-terrorism powers would be reviewed, with sentencing for terror offences among the issues to be questioned, adding that the internet cannot provide safe harbour to extremism.

"We need to work with allied democratic government to reach into national agreements that regulate cyberspace," she said, also questioning "segregated" communities in the real world.

National election campaigning has been suspended today as a mark of respect, but May said they will resume in full tomorrow.

She added the election will go ahead as planned.