The UK's largest political parties have confirmed that they will suspend national election campaigning following last nights attacks on London Bridge which have killed seven people.

Theresa May, who is expected to make a statement in Downing Street shortly, called the attack "dreadful", while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described it as "brutal and shocking".

Responding to the incident, the Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems have all suspended national election campaign activity for the day. Local efforts, such as leafleting, will be allowed to continue.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron added that Thursday's election "must go ahead as planned".

"The remainder of this campaign must be a collective showing of defiance and pride in our democratic values," Farron said.

It is the second time national campaigns have been halted by terror, with campaigns suspended as a mark of respect following the bomb attack on Manchester Arena.

Paul Nuttall's Ukip are among the few that will continue campaigning today. In a statement, Nuttall said that halting election efforts "is precisely what the extremists would want us to do."