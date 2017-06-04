FTSE 100 7547.63 +0.05%
Sunday 4 June 2017 10:26am

London Bridge attack: National General Election campaigns have been suspended by Conservatives, Labour and Lib Dems following terror attack

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk What's your grey rhino plan?
BRITAIN-ATTACKS
The UK will head to the polls on 8 June. (Source: Getty)

The UK's largest political parties have confirmed that they will suspend national election campaigning following last nights attacks on London Bridge which have killed seven people.

Theresa May, who is expected to make a statement in Downing Street shortly, called the attack "dreadful", while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described it as "brutal and shocking".

Responding to the incident, the Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems have all suspended national election campaign activity for the day. Local efforts, such as leafleting, will be allowed to continue.

Read More: Seven killed in London Bridge terror attack

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron added that Thursday's election "must go ahead as planned".

"The remainder of this campaign must be a collective showing of defiance and pride in our democratic values," Farron said.

It is the second time national campaigns have been halted by terror, with campaigns suspended as a mark of respect following the bomb attack on Manchester Arena.

Paul Nuttall's Ukip are among the few that will continue campaigning today. In a statement, Nuttall said that halting election efforts "is precisely what the extremists would want us to do."

Tags

Related articles

World leaders react to London Bridge terror attack
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Extremist exclusion orders used for the first time, says Amber Rudd
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Trump condemns Manchester attack as "barbaric and vicious"
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff