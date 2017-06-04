Lynsey Barber

Leaders from around the world have spoken out in support of London and the UK after a terror attack at London Bridge killed at least seven and injured many more.

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor

"With grief and consternation, I learned about the attacks last night in London," Merkel said in a statement.

"In these hours I think of our British friends and all the people in London. My thoughts are with the victims of the attack and their families. I wish the injuries that they will be soon recovered. Today, we are united in horror and grief across all borders, but equally in determination."

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, French President

"In the face of this tragedy, the France is more than ever at the side of the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones."

Face à cette nouvelle tragédie, la France est plus que jamais aux côtés du Royaume-Uni. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs proches. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 4, 2017

Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Commission president

Following latest #London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 3, 2017

Tim Cook, Apple chief executive

Shocked by more senseless attacks in London. Our hearts go out to our friends, coworkers, neighbors and everyone in that great city. 🇬🇧 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 4, 2017

Donald Tusk, European Council president

My heart and mind are in London after another cowardly attack. Europe stands by UK in fight against terrorism. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) June 4, 2017

Malcolm Turnbull, Australian Prime Minister

Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) June 4, 2017

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister

Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 3, 2017

Donald Trump, US President

Trump drew criticism for using the attacks to call for a travel ban.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

And UK politicians have also spoken.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

We are all shocked and angry today - but this is our city. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kcosumkdCR — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 4, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader

We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London. My statement: pic.twitter.com/xR7Vz1YOtV — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 4, 2017

Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 3, 2017

Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat leader

.@TimFarron statement on London attacks. Remainder of this campaign must be a collective showing of defiance and pride pic.twitter.com/ilgAWzTP4D — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) June 4, 2017