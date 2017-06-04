FTSE 100 7547.63 +0.05%
Sunday 4 June 2017 10:07am

London Bridge attack: World leaders Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and more offer support after terror incident

Lynsey Barber
Aftermath Of The London Bridge Terror Attacks
Merkel, Macron and Trudeau have expressed support for the UK (Source: Getty)

Leaders from around the world have spoken out in support of London and the UK after a terror attack at London Bridge killed at least seven and injured many more.

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor

"With grief and consternation, I learned about the attacks last night in London," Merkel said in a statement.

"In these hours I think of our British friends and all the people in London. My thoughts are with the victims of the attack and their families. I wish the injuries that they will be soon recovered. Today, we are united in horror and grief across all borders, but equally in determination."

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

Emmanuel Macron, French President

"In the face of this tragedy, the France is more than ever at the side of the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones."

Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Commission president

Tim Cook, Apple chief executive

Donald Tusk, European Council president

Malcolm Turnbull, Australian Prime Minister

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister

Donald Trump, US President

Trump drew criticism for using the attacks to call for a travel ban.

And UK politicians have also spoken.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader

Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat leader

