Lynsey Barber

Six people have been killed and at least 48 injured in a terror attack on London Bridge late on Saturday evening.

A van hit pedestrians on the bridge before crashing by Borough Market at around 10pm. Three attackers left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people nearby police have said.

Armed police shot dead the suspects who were wearing hoax explosive vests within eight minutes of the first call about the incident being received.

"We are treating this as a terrorist incident and a full investigation is already underway, led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command," the Met Police said in a statement early on Sunday morning.

London Ambulance Service said more than 80 medics attended the scene in south London and the injured have been taken to several hospitals.

National General Election campaigning has been suspended and Prime Minister Theresa May will chair an emergency Cobra meeting.

London mayor Sadiq Khan will also attend. He said: “The Metropolitan Police are responding to the horrific terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I'd like to thank the brave men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night.

“I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and senior officers and am being kept updated on all developments. I will be attending the government's emergency Cobra meeting later this morning."

London Bridge and Borough stations remain closed and rail and Tube services are not calling at the stations.