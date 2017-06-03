Oliver Gill

Wings of Eagle romped to victory in the Investec Derby, coming from the rear of the pack in a blistering sprint to the line.

The 40/1 outsider pipped 5/1 shot Cliffs of Moher and favourite 7/2 Cracksman to take victory in the 238th running of the 1m 4f race.

Jockey Padraig Beggy, riding his first Derby, timed Wings of Eagle's surge for the line just right as he shot through the field in the final half furlong.

Cliffs of Moher looked to the likely winner before Wings of Eagle's charge, driving up on the outside.

But the Aidan O'Brien trained outsider produced an incredible turn of pace that could not be matched.

