Epsom Derby Festival: This year to be bigger and better than ever

Bill Esdaile

THIS afternoon’s 238th running of the Investec Derby will be the most valuable race ever run on British soil and is set to be broadcast to its biggest ever global audience.

Not since 2003 has a field larger than today’s 19 lined up for a renewal that boasts record prize-money of £1.625million.

Racecourse Media Group, the UK-based media rights organisation which produces and distributes horseracing around the world, will deliver full global coverage of the race for the first time this year to an audience of over 500m.

NBC Sports Network in America, which is broadcasting a live 90-minute programme, is also taking the fixture for the first time, while other broadcasters taking live coverage include ITV, TV3 (Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa), Match TV (Russia) and TVP (Poland).

Delayed coverage of the Investec Derby will swell the total audience reach to well over a billion.

The race will be widely available to news outlets across the world.

Phil White, London Regional Director of Jockey Club Racecourses, which owns Epsom Downs Racecourse, said: “It is fantastic news that the Investec Derby will be available to hundreds of millions of people across the globe. This race is part of the fabric of British sport.”

Investec, who have sponsored the world’s most famous Flat race since 2009, recently extended that support by another five years in a deal that now runs until 2026.