Epsom Derby Festival betting tips: Put your faith in Gawdawpalin

Bill Esdaile

STANDING at an impressive 55 metres, the GAWDAWPALIN is the second tallest temple on the plains of Bagan in Burma.

But punters backing the horse of the same name will not face such a tall order in the 1m4f Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap Stakes.

Sylvester Kirk’s four-year-old bounded clear at 25/1 to land the 1m2f Investec Private Banking Handicap Stakes here 12 months ago and can get his head in front once again.

He may have never won over this trip, but he’s put in some cracking efforts recently and comes into this race on the back of a good third at the course in April.

There was just a length between the winner and third that day and the two horses in front had already enjoyed a seasonal pipe-opener, making his performance all the more impressive.

The Kirk stable have also entered Spinners Ball, but Gawdawpalin looks the first string and he rates a decent bet at 4/1 with Ladbrokes.

He’s only missed the frame once in his previous four appearances and his ability to handle the tricky undulating Epsom course is a real plus.

As is normal at this meeting, there are plenty of others in with a chance. The Epsom crowd will always follow Frankie Dettori on the Downs and there will be plenty backing his mount Shraaoh.

He found only subsequent winner Dal Harraild too strong over the Derby-trip at Goodwood back in July, going down by the smallest of distances in the final strides.

That form has been boosted again following Dal Harraild’s recent Listed victory at York, but Shraaoh has been off since last August and I’m happy to take him on.

Green Light cruised home to land this race by almost three lengths 12 months ago and has since swapped yards from Ralph Beckett to Brian Ellison.

However, he’s been beaten by a combined distance of 85 lengths in his past seven outings and will need to show more for his current trainer before I can trust him again.

Whinging Willie followed up his Brighton win at the end of last season with a strong performance to finish second over course and distance in April behind Galapiat.

That was a solid effort, especially if he can build on it second time up, but I’m happy to stick with Gawdawpalin. I’m sure this has been the plan for some time.

POINTER

GAWDAWPALIN