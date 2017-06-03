Bill Esdaile

FOLLOWING a barren period of 12 years, the Classic generation have landed the last two runnings of the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes for fillies and mares.

Both of those were ridden by Silvestre de Sousa and the 2015 champion jockey will be hoping for three in a row with David Elsworth’s three-year-old Tisbutadream.

On ratings this daughter of Dream Ahead has absolutely no chance, but she’s hugely progressive, winning four of her last five starts and climbing from a mark of 67 to her current 93.

You have to think this might be a bridge too far, yet I wouldn’t totally rule her out at a monster 33/1.

The problem is the presence of John Gosden’s LAUGH ALOUD, who looks like she’s going to be incredibly tough to beat.

This daughter of Dubawi was well beaten at Kempton on her reappearance, but then bolted up in a Listed race at Goodwood last month.

She bounded clear that day, relishing the quick ground, and as long as it hasn’t got too soft, she should prove better than this lot.

If the three-year-olds are to make it three in a row, the best chance looks to be James Tate’s Urban Fox.

She was third to Rhododendron in the Fillies’ Mile last October and then ran an excellent second to Dabyah in the Fred Darling at Newbury on her first start of this campaign.

Although ultimately well beaten in the 1000 Guineas, she travelled really well before her path was blocked at a crucial time.

Read more: Gosden and Dettori all set to land another Investec Derby

She can definitely go well at around 12/1, but the extra half furlong here could just catch her out.

The French have never won this – Sayana was turned over at odds-on 12 months ago – and I don’t expect either of their runners to break that duck, unless the heavens open.

Silver Step had some good form at Meydan earlier this year, but the ground was too quick for her at Newmarket last time and she will never have raced on a track like this.

Even though Frankie Dettori rides the other Gallic contender, Silver Meadow, she has a lot to find, especially against Laugh Aloud who should be backed at 11/8 with 188BET.

POINTERS

Laugh Aloud