Epsom derby Festival betting tips: Oh This looks the one in the Diomed

Bill Esdaile

THERE may only be a small field for this afternoon’s Investec Diomed Stakes, but it’s pretty hard to rule out any of the eight runners.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Ballet Concerto is the 12/1 outsider of the party with 188BET, but genuinely cannot be dismissed if you are prepared to forgive him his poor run at Newmarket last month.

When declarations were made, my eyes were immediately drawn to the rejuvenated Sovereign Debt who looks a different horse since joining Ruth Carr.

He was unlucky not to win on his debut for his new yard at Kempton back in April, but has since made amends, winning valuable pots at both Lingfield and Sandown.

That recent run of success means he has to carry a penalty today which certainly makes life that bit tougher.

He ran far better than his fourth place finish in this race 12 months ago suggests and I expect him to go well again.

Godolphin’s Folkswood is pretty short at around 4/1 for one that doesn’t find winning very easy.

Read more: Gosden and Dettori all set to land another Investec Derby

That said, his form is rock solid and this trip looks ideal for him.

The concern with is that he doesn’t look that straight forward in a finish and may actually need to be delivered right on the line.

Therefore, I’m going to stick with the Richard Hannon-trained OH THIS IS US who has improved beyond all recognition this season.

Having run well in Dubai in the winter, he began the regular season with a narrow defeat in the Lincoln at Doncaster.

He followed that with a good win off top weight in a competitive handicap at Bath and then had little chance of giving 9lbs to William Haggas’ well-handicapped Afjaan a fortnight later.

Yet, it was his ability to grab victory from the jaws of defeat in a Listed contest at Haydock last time that really caught my attention.

Held in with no run well inside the final furlong, he managed to fly home to grab the honours in a tactical affair.

He won with far more authority that the winning margin of a neck suggests and there is every chance he will be faced with a similarly run contest this afternoon. Take the 4/1 with Ladbrokes.

Any significant rain would hinder his chances and play in to the hands of the likes of Custom Cut and Here Comes When.

POINTERS

Oh This Is Us