Oliver Gill

A teenage boy was fatally stabbed in Peckham late last night.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Southampton Way at 11.15pm. A 17-year-old was found injured on the street, witnesses said he was outside the Tesco Express.

Although First Aid was given to the boy he was pronounced dead at the scene. The area has been closed with forensic tents put up.

Police have informed the victim's next of kin. He is the eight person to have been killed by knives in London so far this year.

Separately, the Met this morning launched an appeal for witnesses following a stabbing in Croydon on Wednesday evening at around 10.45pm. The assault occurred outside a shop on Fairview Road in Norbury.

The victim, an 18-year-old man managed to make his own way to a south London hospital where he was treated for several stab wounds before being discharged.

