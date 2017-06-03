FTSE 100 7547.63 +0.05%
Saturday 3 June 2017 9:39am

South London stabbing: Teenage boy killed in knife attack last night

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk What's your grey rhino plan?
Metropolitan Police Launch Mobile Offices
The incident was the eighth fatal stabbing in London this year (Source: Getty)

A teenage boy was fatally stabbed in Peckham late last night.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Southampton Way at 11.15pm. A 17-year-old was found injured on the street, witnesses said he was outside the Tesco Express.

Although First Aid was given to the boy he was pronounced dead at the scene. The area has been closed with forensic tents put up.

Read more: Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick will focus on knife and gun crime

Police have informed the victim's next of kin. He is the eight person to have been killed by knives in London so far this year.

Separately, the Met this morning launched an appeal for witnesses following a stabbing in Croydon on Wednesday evening at around 10.45pm. The assault occurred outside a shop on Fairview Road in Norbury.

The victim, an 18-year-old man managed to make his own way to a south London hospital where he was treated for several stab wounds before being discharged.

Read more: The Met Police has appointed its first female commissioner

Related articles

Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick will focus on knife and gun crime
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Armed police to patrol big events on FA Cup final day in London
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Met Police update on "extraordinary day in London": Statement in full
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff