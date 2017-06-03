Oliver Gill

The Conservative party has made a new promise and vowed not to increase income tax for higher earners.

The pledge comes less than a week before the General Election and contrasts with Labour party plans to increase income tax for those earning more than £80,000.

Read more: Exclusive interview: Theresa May talks to City AM about Brexit and the City

Defence minister Michael Fallon told the Daily Telegraph: "You've seen our record. We're not in the business of punishing people for getting on. On the contrary we want people to keep more of their earnings.

The only way they can be sure their taxes won't rise is to vote Conservative. We already know your tax will go up if you vote Labour on Thursday.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell responded to the Fallon's remarks, saying the "mask has finally slipped". He added: "The only guarantee the Tories are prepared to give at this election is to big business and high earners."

Read more: Labour will raise income tax for those earning more than £80k

The comments come after the major leaders of both parties experienced a bruising encounter on live TV last night.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faced stiff questioning from audience members on BBC Question Time.

Hosted in the York, nurses hit out at May over pay caps and ill-treatment in the workplace. During her 45-minute stint of questions the PM once again rolled out rhetoric of "the only poll that matters is the one that takes place on polling day".

Meanwhile Corbyn was grilled over his views on nuclear weapons. Under intense questioning Corbyn told one audience member: "I don't want to be responsible for millions of deaths and neither do you."