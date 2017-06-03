FTSE 100 7547.63 +0.05%
Saturday 3 June 2017 8:58am

General Election 2017: Conservative defence minister Michael Fallon reveals new promise... those best off will not be taxed more

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Ireland: a perfect partner for AI development
Prime Minister Theresa May Appoints Her Cabinet
Defence minister Michael Fallon had some good news for the UK's higher earners (Source: Getty)

The Conservative party has made a new promise and vowed not to increase income tax for higher earners.

The pledge comes less than a week before the General Election and contrasts with Labour party plans to increase income tax for those earning more than £80,000.

Read more: Exclusive interview: Theresa May talks to City AM about Brexit and the City

Defence minister Michael Fallon told the Daily Telegraph: "You've seen our record. We're not in the business of punishing people for getting on. On the contrary we want people to keep more of their earnings.

The only way they can be sure their taxes won't rise is to vote Conservative. We already know your tax will go up if you vote Labour on Thursday.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell responded to the Fallon's remarks, saying the "mask has finally slipped". He added: "The only guarantee the Tories are prepared to give at this election is to big business and high earners."

Read more: Labour will raise income tax for those earning more than £80k

The comments come after the major leaders of both parties experienced a bruising encounter on live TV last night.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faced stiff questioning from audience members on BBC Question Time.

Hosted in the York, nurses hit out at May over pay caps and ill-treatment in the workplace. During her 45-minute stint of questions the PM once again rolled out rhetoric of "the only poll that matters is the one that takes place on polling day".

Meanwhile Corbyn was grilled over his views on nuclear weapons. Under intense questioning Corbyn told one audience member: "I don't want to be responsible for millions of deaths and neither do you."

Tags

Related articles

Exclusive interview: Theresa May talks to City AM about Brexit and the City
Christian May
Christian May | Staff

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hints at writing off £30bn student debt
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Theresa May has ruled out participating in TV election debates
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff