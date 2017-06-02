Oliver Gill

The FTSE 100 fell back later today after hitting all-time high in early trading.

The blue chip index ended the day at 7,547.63, up 0.05 per cent on yesterday's closing price and 30 points up on the start of the week. It set a new record this morning, rising to 7,595 points in the first minutes of trading. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 rose 0.2 per cent to 20,080 points.

Randgold Resources and Fresnillo led the way in terms of UK large cap stocks, up 3.87 per cent and 3.77 per cent respectively.

The mid-cap index was buoyed by a three per cent uptick in Dechra Pharma shares and baker Greggs performing well, up 2.85 per cent.

UK stockmarkets were on a downward trajectory following the first hour of trading, a trend that continued as US jobs data disappointed.

US employers created 138,000 new jobs last month, way below economists' expectations.

Figures published by the US Labor Department showed new job openings fell from 174,000 in April. Economists had expected a bump to 185,000.

Growth in average hourly earnings fell to 2.5 per cent, from 2.6 per cent the month before, while labour force participation fell to 62.7 per cent, from 62.9 the month before. However, there was some good news: unemployment fell to 4.3 per cent, a 16-year low.

The news caused the dollar to take a dive against the pound, falling from £0.7784 to £0.7758 shortly after the figures were published.