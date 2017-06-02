Oliver Gill

British Airways cabin crew are to strike for four days from 16 June as part of a long-running pay dispute, according to reports.

The move caps the end of a tumultuous working week for BA, dominated by the fall-out of an IT error that grounded planes over the May day bank holiday and left 75,000 passengers stranded.

Sources confirmed cabin crew plans for industrial action to the Press Association.

Read more: BA owner IAG has just launched a new low-cost carrier, fares start from £99

Today, it emerged the insurance sector was up in arms after BA advised customers hit by last weekend's outage to contact insurers rather than the airline to recoup any losses incurred.

BA's website said earlier this week: "You should make a claim with your travel insurer in the first instance. If you have expenses that either you were not successful in claiming or which are not covered by your policy, you may claim for only these expenses in the form below."

Revised wording was put in place after the Association of British Insurers (ABI) contacted the airline. However, references to travel insurance were not fully removed until this afternoon.

Read more: After BA's disastrous IT outage, regaining altitude will not be easy

Unions have hit out at BA and its parent company IAG over so-called "poverty pay" provided to some of its cabin crew.

In March, unions staged a week-long walkout, action that followed 26 days of previous industrial action.

The strike was in pursuit of higher pay for members of the so-called Mixed Fleet. Unite said on average, those workers earn £16,000 a year, while BA says the annual pay is above £21,000.

BA however said its pay rates are competitive with the industry. The airline has stated its pay offer for mixed fleet crew is "consistent with the deal accepted by 92 per cent of colleagues across the airline, most of whom are represented by Unite".