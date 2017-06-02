887

Steve Dinneen

French Canadian theatrical auteur Robert Lepage returns to the Barbican with another virtuoso solo show, once again demonstrating his unique and brilliant brand of stagecraft.

It's a memoir about his childhood growing up in a working class block in Quebec, the building brought spectacularly to life through an incredible scale model, complete with tiny video screens for windows showing the inhabitants going about their daily lives. This fantastical dolls-house twists and folds to become a sitting-room filled with giant furniture – as a child would see it – Lepage’s kitchen as an adult, or the garage where his father would retreat in his mini-cab for some quiet contemplation.

Lepage is joined on stage by props that whizz by on unseen conveyor-belts, projections filmed live on his iPhone, remote control cars, and maple-leaves that tumble from above. There's a make-do-and-mend quality to the visuals, the ideal accompaniment to his doleful – and occasionally hilarious – lament to a childhood past.

And while the material is searingly personal, speaking frankly about his loving but fraught relationship with his parents, it also blossoms into a pragmatic love-letter to Qubec and a treatise on memory itself, taking in dementia, legacy, and the subjectivity of human experience.

887 is unmistakably the work of this stalwart actor/director/ playwright, by turns smart, funny, touching, cutting, angry and sad. It feels like a microcosm of a life spent on the stage; an unmissable evening for fans of Lepage’s singular body of work.