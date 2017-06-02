Helen Cahill

Nigel Farage has said the Tory party's chances in South Thanet are now "very slim" after their candidate was charged over his 2015 election expenses.

Farage lost out to Craig Mackinlay in South Thanet at the last election. Now, Mackinlay has been charged by the CPS in its investigation over his 2015 campaign expenses.

Read more: Craig Mackinlay charged over 2015 election expenses

Out campaigning in Clacton today, Farage said the election race in South Thanet for the vote on 8 June was a "straight fight now between Ukip and the Labour party".

Mackinlay, who was deputy leader of Ukip for some time in the 1990s before joining the Tory party, beat Farage in South Thanet with a 2,812 vote majority.

He will still stand in this election and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court, along with two aides, on 4 July.

Read more: Tactical trading: Here's what traders will do during the General Election

The Conservative party has said it thinks the allegations are "unfounded". Several other Conservative candidates have already been cleared of any wrongdoing by the CPS in its probe of election spending.

Farage also said that Prime Minister Theresa May had become the Tory party's "biggest liability".

"I think as the campaign has gone on, she has gone from being their biggest asset to being their biggest liability," he said. "it's quite tough to believe anything she says."