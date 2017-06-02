Ranked: The 10 London boroughs where property is most in demand

Emma Haslett

Step aside, Chelsea and Knightsbridge: London's most in-demand borough is Barking and Dagenham, according to new figures.

Research published by Zoopla today suggested the volume of enquiries into homes in the borough is 168 per cent higher than the average for the capital.

Second in the ranking was Bexley, which was considerably behind, with just 43 per cent over the average, and Hounslow, at 40 per cent.

Richmond upon Thames was at the bottom of the ranking, with 35 per cent less interest than the rest of the capital. That was followed by Kingston upon Thames, at 32 per cent.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh was named the UK's most in-demand city, with enquiries into properties in the area 145 per cent above the UK average.

That was followed by Croydon, at 104 per cent higher than average, and London, which at 77 per cent.

"It’s interesting to see Edinburgh outranking London, which perhaps reflects a cooling in the property market for central London," said Lawrence Hall, Zoopla's spokesman.

"It’s no surprise that we see high demand for properties in the outer London suburbs, such as Croydon, as they prove to be an affordable alternative for buyers."

Figures published yesterday by Nationwide suggested the UK's property market has slowed considerably, after house prices fell for the third consecutive month in May - the first time that has happened since 2009.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said it was unlikely to be linked to uncertainty surrounding the General Election (despite estate agents' assertion to the contrary earlier this week).

“If history is any guide, the slowdown is unlikely to be linked to election-related uncertainty. Housing market trends have not traditionally been impacted around the time of general elections.

"Rightly or wrongly, for most home buyers, elections are not foremost in their minds while buying or selling their home."

