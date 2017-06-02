Ross McLean

England's bid to end their quest for global 50-over silverware has suffered a blow with all-rounder Chris Woakes being ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a side strain.

Woakes, who is England’s highest-ranked bowler in the International Cricket Council’s one-day rankings, only managed two overs during Thursday’s Group A opener against Bangladesh before leaving the field in discomfort.

England will apply for an injury replacement with the likes of Middlesex pair Steven Finn and Toby Roland-Jones and Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran likely to feature on the radar of selectors.

“A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday’s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh,” read and England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

“The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England’s participation in the Champions Trophy. An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course.”

England began their hunt for Champions Trophy glory with an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Kia Oval on Thursday, a game during which Yorkshire’s Joe Root struck a century.

Opene Alex Hales hit 95 and skipper Eoin Morgan finished unbeaten on 75, although Jason Roy’s form issues continued as he was dismissed for one. Roy has now scored just 34 runs in his last six one-day innings for England.