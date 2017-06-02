FTSE 100 7569.09 +0.34%
General Election 2017: SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon rules out coalition deal

Helen Cahill
SNP And Conservatives Prepare To Do Battle For Scotland In Final Week Of Campaign
Sturgeon does not want to be part of a coalition government (Source: Getty)

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, has said her party will not be part of a coalition after the General Election.

Speaking on the BBC's Today programme, Sturgeon said she would back a "progressive alternative" in Westminster if there is a hung parliament after the vote on 8 June.

Read more: Sturgeon dials down independence talk at SNP manifesto launch

However, she would not allow the SNP to make deals with other parties to be in government.

Scottish Labour's communications director responded on Twitter:

She was "sceptical" such a situation would actually occur though, admitting that the Conservatives were still likely to win.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson also seemed confident her party was on track to come out on top, and told the BBC the Tories were out-polling Tony Blair in the lead-up to his first general election victory.

She said the Tories were polling "in the mid-40s, which is higher than even Tony Blair got in his 1997 landslide".

