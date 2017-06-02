Helen Cahill

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, has said her party will not be part of a coalition after the General Election.

Speaking on the BBC's Today programme, Sturgeon said she would back a "progressive alternative" in Westminster if there is a hung parliament after the vote on 8 June.

However, she would not allow the SNP to make deals with other parties to be in government.

Scottish Labour's communications director responded on Twitter:

Sturgeon hasn't been listening. There will be absoutely no talks between Labour and the SNP. The SNP isn't a progressive party. #radio4 — Alan Roden (@AlanRoden) June 2, 2017

She was "sceptical" such a situation would actually occur though, admitting that the Conservatives were still likely to win.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson also seemed confident her party was on track to come out on top, and told the BBC the Tories were out-polling Tony Blair in the lead-up to his first general election victory.

She said the Tories were polling "in the mid-40s, which is higher than even Tony Blair got in his 1997 landslide".