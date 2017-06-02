FTSE 100 7587.42 +0.58%
Rage over Trump's climate change decision prompted Goldman Sachs' chief executive to tweet for first time ever

Helen Cahill
Blankfein is done playing it cool on Twitter (Source: Getty)

Goldmans chief Lloyd Blankfein has broken his six-year Twitter silence to protest Trump's decision to take the US out of the Paris climate change agreement.

Blankfein joined Twitter in 2011, but despite amassing a healthy 11,600 followers, he has never opened his beak.

Until now.

Last night, as leaders around the world spoke out against Trump, Blankfein tweeted:

Business reacts to Trump

Tesla's Elon Musk quit his role as a Trump advisor over the move, saying "climate change is real". Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of Walt Disney, also resigned from the President's Council.

Other business voices opposed to Trump's decision included Apple's Tim Cook:

World leaders react

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation was "deeply disappointed", and sentiment was echoed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who said the deal guards the "prosperity and security of future generations".

French President Emmanuel Macron said the decision was a "mistake for both the US and the planet".

In a joint statement, the leaders of France, Germany and Italy all rejected Trump's suggestion that a new deal could be made.

The statement said:

We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement cannot be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies.

Other leaders also took to Twitter to voice their concerns:

