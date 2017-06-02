Ethnic minority workers more likely to be in insecure work

Helen Cahill

Members of ethnic minority communities are more likely to be in insecure work, a report has found.

According to the TUC, one in 20 white employees are on zero-hours or temporary contracts, but that rate rises to one in 13 for members of the black, Asian and ethnic minority communities.

The number of black women on contracts has climbed to 82 per cent in the past five years.

Frances O'Grady, TUC general secretary, said that the imbalances in the UK workforce are "getting worse" and that a national strategy was necessary to "confront racism in the labour market".

O'Grady said: "This problem isn't simply going to disappear. Dealing with insecure work has to be top of the list for the next government."

The TUC is demanding that the next government bans zero-hours contracts, and gives all workers the same rights as an employee.

CBI is calling for workers to be given the right to request a fixed-hours contract if they are on a contract that doesn't guarantee a set number of hours.

The news comes as figures were released showing that nearly 1m people in the UK are employed on zero-hours contracts.