Jasper Jolly

President Donald Trump today announced his intention to withdraw the US from the Paris climate change agreement, but said he would start negotiations to strike an improved deal on better terms for America.

In a speech in the White House's famous Rose Garden, Trump said: "The US will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord or an entirely new agreement."

World leaders had urged Trump to keep the US in the agreement, underscoring the risk of further international isolation for the world's largest economy.

At a summit between European and Chinese leaders in Berlin, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said: "China will stand by its responsibilities on climate change."

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres earlier warned the support of the world’s largest economy was crucial for the seminal agreement, according to the BBC.

Guterres said: "The Paris agreement is essential for our collective future and it's also important that American society – like all other societies, the business community – mobilise themselves in order to preserve the Paris agreement."

Business groups reacted negatively to the announcement.

Michelle Hubert, head of energy and infrastructure at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said: “It’s disappointing that President Trump has signalled his intention to withdraw the United States from the Agreement, but now is the time for governments to affirm their commitment to it by turning global ambition into national reality.

"By investing and innovating, British businesses will be at the heart of delivering a low-carbon economy, and will want to see domestic policies that demonstrate commitment to this goal."

Matt Christensen, global head of responsible investment at AXA Investment Managers, said: “This decision is significant as it is a ‘final blow’ to Obama’s climate legacy, but also highly concerning as the US is a major greenhouse gas emissions contributor.

“In the mid-term, we believe this decision is more symbolic than material. We also think that most of the negative impact from this decision will be on the US itself and not so much on global climate action, which should keep its momentum regardless. The US may be surprised to find trade negotiations more difficult as an outcome of this action."

Before his election last November Trump emphasised his campaign pledge to scrap the agreement.

Trump argued the Paris agreement was a burden on jobs in the coal-mining industry and a drag on growth.

The agreement was reached in 2015 after an exhausting round of failed conferences. It was hailed at the time as an historic first step on the road to tackling the causes of climate change.

In 2012 he tweeted that climate change was a hoax “by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.